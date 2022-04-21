How To Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 3 On Thursday

After losing Game 1 on their home court, the Memphis Grizzlies came out hot in Game 2 on Tuesday, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96.

The Grizzlies did not take kindly to dropping the opening game of this series and in Game 2, they fixed many of the mistakes they made in Game 1.

Not only did Memphis play with more energy on both ends of the floor, but they got back to the basics of being who they are instead of playing how the Timberwolves have been wanting them to play.

Ja Morant was fantastic with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists, as Memphis shot 47.8% from the floor and 25-32 (78.1%) from the free-throw line.

Minnesota could not get anything to click in Game 2 and it almost looked like they were content with splitting the first two games of this series.

It is definitely a good thing from Minnesota's point of view that they are heading back home with this series tied at one game apiece, but at the same time, the Grizzlies now have all the momentum and energy back after they were stunned in the first game of this series.

Can the Timberwolves regain some of this momentum and take the lead once again in this series on Thursday?

Here's how to watch Thursday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1)

: Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 3

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 3 WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 21

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 21 WHERE : Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season ranking second in points per game (115.6), while the Timberwolves finished the regular season ranking first in points per game (115.9).

Minnesota is 27-15 at home this season, compared to Memphis being 26-15 on the road, including the Play-In Tournament and Playoffs this year.

The trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined to average 64.0 points per game during the regular season.

What Happened In Game 2?

April 19, 2022 - Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96

In Game 2, the Memphis Grizzlies were not going to back down and let the Minnesota Timberwolves take advantage of them again. The Grizzlies took the fight to the Timberwolves in this game, beating them 60-34 in the paint and outrebounding them 48-40. Up-and-down the court, Memphis outhustled Minnesota in this game and their offense was clicking, as the Grizzlies shot 47.8% from the floor.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Minnesota and Memphis each knocked down 11 total three-pointers in Game 2.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in 15 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota turned the ball over 20 times that resulted in 28 points for Memphis.

The Timberwolves recorded 16 assists on a total of 30 made shots (53.3%), whereas the Grizzlies recorded 29 assists on 44 made shots (65.9%).

Latest Injury News:

Timberwolves: NONE

Grizzlies: Killian Tille (back) - OUT, Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.2 points, 4.4 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4points, 3.2 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 6.9 points, 10.0 rebounds

PROJECTED TIMBERWOLVES STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists G D’Angelo Russell , 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.1 points, 7.1 assists G Anthony Edwards , 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds F Jarred Vanderbilt , 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds C Karl-Anthony Towns, 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves as of Thursday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 236.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Memphis Grizzlies have not won a playoff series since 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004.

Anthony Edwards has stepped up for the Timberwolves in recent games, scoring at least 30 points in four of his last seven games, including the Play-In Tournament and this series against Memphis.

Memphis is 49-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including this postseason.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies have met in the NBA Playoffs.

