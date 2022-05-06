How to Watch Heat at 76ers Game 3 on Friday

Now down 0-2, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to search for answers in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Miami Heat after things seemed to unravel for them in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Very similar to how things went in Game 1, the 76ers were unable to spark a second-half comeback against the Heat and Miami ran away with the 119-103 victory as a result of their depth.

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and James Harden combined for 75 points, but they were basically the only players to do anything offensively for Philadelphia in Game 2, as the rest of the team shot just 11-30 (36.7%) and scored a combined 28 points.

As for Miami, they had eight different players score at least 6 points in Wednesday’s win and they got big contributions from Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo off-the-bench.

This season’s Sixth Man of the Year in Herro scored 18 points and gathered 7 rebounds, as former All-Star and All-Defensive guard Oladipo had 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Of course, Miami was led by their All-Stars yet again, as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 45 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists.

The Heat have been locked-in on both ends of the court to begin this series and without Joel Embiid, the 76ers have looked very, very lost.

Will the MVP-caliber center be back this series and does Philadelphia stand a chance at winning a game without him?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. 76ers

WHO : Miami Heat (2-0) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-2)

: Miami Heat (2-0) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Heat lead 2-0)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 3 (Heat lead 2-0) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 6

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 6 WHERE : Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. 76ers

The 76ers and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning one home game and one away game each.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the 76ers finished the regular season ranking twelfth in defensive rating and eighth in points allowed per game (107.3).

Philadelphia is 26-18 at home this season and Miami is 25-18 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 2?

May 4, 2022 - Heat 119, 76ers 103

While they were in striking distance at halftime, down by just eight points, the Philadelphia 76ers were unable to get any production outside of their key names in Maxey, Harden and Harris, leading to a 16-point victory for the Miami Heat. Defensively, Miami has been very solid and they have been even better offensively. Victor Oladipo’s 19 points off-the-bench were a very welcoming sign, as he could end up being the key to this team winning the NBA Finals this year.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Miami went 14-29 (48.3%) and Philadelphia went 8-30 (26.7%) from three-point range in Game 2.

The Heat turned the ball over 14 times, resulting in 18 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia turned the ball over 10 times that resulted in 12 points for Miami.

The 76ers recorded 17 assists on a total of 38 made shots (44.7%), whereas the Heat recorded 25 assists on a total of 40 made shots (62.5%).

Latest Injury News:

76ers: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/concussion) - OUT

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE and Gabe Vincent (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Gabe Vincent (Q) , 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 8.7 points, 3.1 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C Deandre Jordan, 6-11 center: 4.3 points, 5.5 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 3-point favorites over the 76ers as of Friday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 210 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons now, losing in the NBA Finals back in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the Eastern Conference Semifinals in four of the last five seasons now, but have not made the NBA Finals since 2001.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 44-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Philadelphia is 41-6 this season when they score at least 110 points.

The 76ers and Heat have played a total of 12 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Heat are 7-5 against the 76ers in the playoffs and the two teams have split their only two playoff series in 2011 (Heat in 5) and 2018 (76ers in 5).

