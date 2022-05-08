How to Watch Heat at 76ers Game 4 on Sunday

After trailing 0-2 in this series, the Philadelphia 76ers sent a message to the Miami Heat on Friday, defeating them 99-79 in Game 3.

The biggest difference in this game for the 76ers was the fact that they actually had a big man in Joel Embiid, who has turned out to be a pretty good player on both ends of the floor!

Embiid is a finalist for this season’s MVP award and while he only scored 18 points on Friday, his presence allowed the 76ers to open things up on offense. As for their defense, Joel Embiid proved to be a factor on Bam Adebayo, who was held to just 9 points and 3 rebounds in a total of 34 minutes.

Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green and James Harden all played well for the 76ers in Game 3, putting a little bit of pressure on the 1-seeded Miami Heat entering Game 4 on Sunday.

As for the Heat in Game 3, their offense really struggled and they could never settle into a groove in terms of scoring. Jimmy Butler finished the game with 33 points, but the only other player to score in double figures was Tyler Herro with 14 points off-the-bench.

Not being able to drive to the basket off of pick-and-roll situations with Embiid being a factor, Miami will have to make some adjustments to get to their spots offensively.

Game 4 of this series will either even things up at 2-2 or give the Heat a commanding 3-1 series lead heading back to Miami for Game 5.

Which team will take this critical game on Sunday?

Here's how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. 76ers

WHO : Miami Heat (2-1) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-2)

: Miami Heat (2-1) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 4 (Heat lead 2-1)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 4 (Heat lead 2-1) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 8

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 8 WHERE : Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. 76ers

The 76ers and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning one home game and one away game each.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the 76ers finished the regular season ranking twelfth in defensive rating and eighth in points allowed per game (107.3).

Philadelphia is 27-18 at home this season and Miami is 25-19 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 3?

May 6, 2022 - 76ers 99, Heat 79

In his first game back since suffering an orbital fracture and a concussion in the first-round, Joel Embiid finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and went 8-10 from the free-throw line en route to giving the 76ers a 99-79 win over the Heat. Philadelphia shot 19-22 (86.4%) from the free-throw line in Game 3 and both Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points. For Miami, Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 33 points, but he was the only factor for the Heat offensively.

Key Stats From Game 3:

Miami went 7-30 (23.3%) and Philadelphia went 16-33 48.5%) from three-point range in Game 3.

The Heat turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in 17 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia turned the ball over 19 times that resulted in 19 points for Miami.

The 76ers recorded 22 assists on a total of 32 made shots (68.8%), whereas the Heat recorded 14 assists on a total of 27 made shots (51.9%).

Latest Injury News:

76ers: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/thumb) - QUESTIONABLE, Isaiah Joe (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE and Gabe Vincent (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Dewayne Dedmon (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C Joel Embiid (Q), 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 2-point favorites over the Heat as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 207.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons now, losing in the NBA Finals back in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the Eastern Conference Semifinals in four of the last five seasons now, but have not made the NBA Finals since 2001.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 44-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Philadelphia is 41-6 this season when they score at least 110 points.

The 76ers and Heat have played a total of 13 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Heat are 7-6 against the 76ers in the playoffs and the two teams have split their only two playoff series in 2011 (Heat in 5) and 2018 (76ers in 5).

