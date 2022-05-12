How to Watch Heat at 76ers Game 6 on Thursday

Home court advantage is not a myth and this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers has proven that!

The Heat won the first two games of this series at home, followed by the 76ers winning the next two games of the series at home and then in Game 5 on Tuesday night, the Heat had a very convincing victory over the 76ers, beating them 120-85.

The 76ers looked good for 22 seconds in this game and those came during one of the very first possessions of the game when they took a 2-0 lead.

From there on, this game was all Miami and the Sixers mentally did not look ready to play in this game. They did not have the same spring in their step as they did back in Philadelphia during the two games prior and their leader in Joel Embiid did not look right.

Maybe all of his injuries are starting to take a toll on him and/or maybe he is frustrated about not winning the MVP award this season, but this team has a major attitude problem that needs to be fixed extremely quick, otherwise they will carry these issues with them to the airport as they board the plane for Cancun!

Everyone on the Heat’s roster played well in Game 5 and heading into Thursday, it will be interesting to see if their role players can step up for just one game on the road to close out this series.

For Philadelphia, getting themselves mentally right is the first step to potentially pulling off a Game 6 victory. The other step is getting All-Star James Harden on the floor instead of offseason James Harden.

Can the 76ers extend this series or will the Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second-time in the last three seasons?

Here's how to watch Thursday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. 76ers

WHO : Miami Heat (3-2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-3)

: Miami Heat (3-2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-3) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 6 (Heat lead 3-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 6 (Heat lead 3-2) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12 WHERE : Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. 76ers

The 76ers and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning one home game and one away game each.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the 76ers finished the regular season ranking twelfth in defensive rating and eighth in points allowed per game (107.3).

Philadelphia is 28-18 at home this season and Miami is 25-20 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 5?

May 10, 2022 - Heat 120, 76ers 85

In Game 5, the Miami Heat controlled everything from the opening tip and they looked like a team on a mission in this one! Jimmy Butler led the way offensively yet again with 23 points, but the Heat’s starting unit combined for 79 points, all five players scoring at least 10 points. Victor Oladipo (13) and Tyler Herro (10) also scored in double figures off-the-bench. For Philadelphia, they shot 36.5% from the floor and turned the ball over 16 times on Tuesday.

Key Stats From Game 5:

Miami went 13-33 (39.4%) and Philadelphia went 9-32 (28.1%) from three-point range in Game 5.

The Heat turned the ball over 11 times, resulting in 9 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia turned the ball over 16 times that resulted in 23 points for Miami.

The 76ers recorded 14 assists on a total of 31 made shots (45.2%), whereas the Heat recorded 26 assists on a total of 45 made shots (57.8%).

Latest Injury News:

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - OUT, Tyler Herro (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE and Gabe Vincent (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

76ers: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/thumb) - QUESTIONABLE, Isaiah Joe (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Matisse Thybulle (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C Joel Embiid (Q), 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Heat as of Thursday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 207 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons now, losing in the NBA Finals back in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the Eastern Conference Semifinals in four of the last five seasons now, but have not made the NBA Finals since 2001.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 45-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Philadelphia is 42-6 this season when they score at least 110 points.

The 76ers and Heat have played a total of 15 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The Heat are 8-7 against the 76ers in the playoffs, including this year, and the two teams have split their only two playoff series in 2011 (Heat in 5) and 2018 (76ers in 5).

