How to Watch 76ers at Heat Game 5 on Tuesday

The Miami Heat won the first two games of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid being out and many began writing off Philadelphia and their chances of winning this series.

Well, two games later, we are all tied at 2-2 and have ourselves a “Best-of-3” series!

The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108 in a game that they controlled both ends of the floor in.

The Sixers’ defense once again stepped up in big moments of this game, but Game 4 was the “James Harden show,” as the former league-MVP went for 31 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists on 6-10 shooting from deep, arguably his best game since joining the 76ers.

This was Harden’s first 30-point game in over a month and the first-time that he has made at least six three-pointers since November when he was with the Brooklyn Nets!

Joel Embiid made a difference on both ends of the floor, Tyrese Maxey gave the 76ers a spark on both ends of the floor and the 76ers as a team once again limited the effectiveness of the Heat’s second-unit, evening things up in this series after trailing 0-2.

As for Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 40 points, but the rest of the team really struggled to find any holes in the 76ers’ defense. The Heat’s second-unit seemed to stay in Miami for this two-game road trip, so it will be very interesting to see if the team responds hard in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Will the 76ers win their third straight game of this series or will home court triumph over all again?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch 76ers vs. Heat

WHO : Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) vs. Miami Heat (2-2)

: Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) vs. Miami Heat (2-2) WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Semifinals - Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 8

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 8 WHERE : FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Heat

The 76ers and Heat faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams splitting the season series 2-2 and both teams winning one home game and one away game each.

The Heat finished the regular season ranking fifth in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game (105.6), while the 76ers finished the regular season ranking twelfth in defensive rating and eighth in points allowed per game (107.3).

Miami is 34-12 at home this season and Philadelphia is 29-17 on the road, including the postseason.

Depth has been a huge factor for Miami in these playoffs thus far, as five different players have been the team’s leading scorer in a playoff game and five different players are averaging at least 10.0 points per game in the postseason.

What Happened In Game 4?

May 8, 2022 - 76ers 116, Heat 108

In Game 4, the 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108 thanks to James Harden’s 31-point night. The Beard scored 16 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday to close out this game and as a whole, the 76ers looked more energized. Georges Niang also made a big, but quiet impact off-the-bench with 10 points on 2-5 from three-point range. For Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 40 points, but the rest of the team shot just 40.3% from the floor and could never get on a scoring run.

Key Stats From Game 4:

Miami went 7-35 (20.0%) and Philadelphia went 16-33 (48.5%) from three-point range in Game 4.

The Heat turned the ball over 13 times, resulting in 11 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia turned the ball over 17 times that resulted in 24 points for Miami.

The 76ers recorded 25 assists on a total of 37 made shots (67.6%), whereas the Heat recorded 24 assists on a total of 38 made shots (63.2%).

Latest Injury News:

76ers: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/thumb) - QUESTIONABLE, Isaiah Joe (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Heat: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, Tyler Herro (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Caleb Martin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Max Strus (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE, P.J. Tucker (calf) - QUESTIONABLE and Gabe Vincent (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Dewayne Dedmon (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C Joel Embiid (Q), 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry (Q) , 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists

, 6-0 guard: 13.4 points, 7.5 assists G/F Max Strus (Q) , 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-7 forward: 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists F P.J. Tucker (Q) , 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds C Bam Adebayo, 6-9 center: 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Heat are currently 3-point favorites over the 76ers as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 209.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons now, losing in the NBA Finals back in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the Eastern Conference Semifinals in four of the last five seasons now, but have not made the NBA Finals since 2001.

The Heat had seven different players average at least 10.0 points per game during the regular season.

Miami is 44-7 this season when they score at least 110 points. Philadelphia is 42-6 this season when they score at least 110 points.

The 76ers and Heat have played a total of 14 playoff games and two playoff series all-time. The two teams are 7-7 against one another in the playoffs, including this year, and the two teams have split their only two playoff series in 2011 (Heat in 5) and 2018 (76ers in 5).

