How to Watch Raptors-Nets Game On Friday

The Toronto Raptors (11-10) and Brooklyn Nets (12-11) will play each other on Friday night in Brooklyn. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Already beating the Toronto Raptors twice this season, the Brooklyn Nets will look to pick up their third win and the season tiebreaker over Toronto on Friday night in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant has been sensational for the Nets this season, as he is amongst the league leaders in scoring and he has failed to score above 25 points just two times so far this year. In two games against Toronto, Durant has recorded 27 points and most recently 12 points, his lowest scoring performance of the year.

At home, the Nets have looked strong and they will be leaning on their stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to lead them offensively against a very stout defensive team in the Raptors.

With Pascal Siakam back in the mix, the Raptors have their full starting-five healthy and they will once again lean on this group to do all the heavy lifting offensively.

We know what to expect from this starting-five in Toronto, but the big question mark for this team lies on their bench, as this has seemed to be their major weakness the last couple of seasons.

Can the Raptors overcome the Nets and get their first victory over the year against Brooklyn on Friday?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Raptors vs. Nets

WHO: Toronto Raptors (11-10) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11)

Toronto Raptors (11-10) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 2, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 2, 2022 WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Raptors vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors are coming off of a 126-108 loss on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 113-107 win at home against the Washington Wizards.

The Raptors are 3-8 on the road this season and the Nets are 7-4 at home.

The Nets are one of the better offensive teams in the league this season, as they are shooting 49.6 percent from the floor, third-best percentage in the NBA, and they are shooting 37.4 percent from three-point range, eighth-best percentage in the NBA.

Already playing twice this season, the Nets have won their first two meetings against the Raptors once in Brooklyn and once in Toronto. Brooklyn has outscored Toronto by 18 points in the season series thus far.

Last Matchup:

November 23, 2022 - Nets 112, Raptors 98

Without Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet, the Raptors fell at home to the Brooklyn Nets. All five starters for Brooklyn scored in double figures, including Kyrie Irving who recorded a game-high 29 points. Toronto was outscored by 30 points from the three-point line in this game, but they did manage to outrebound Brooklyn 52-39.

Latest Injury News:

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT, Precious Achiuwa (ankle) - OUT

Nets: Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) - OUT, Ben Simmons (calf) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED RAPTORS STARTERS:

G Fred VanVleet , 6-1 guard: 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists G Gary Trent Jr. , 6-5 guard: 17.2 points, 2.2 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 17.2 points, 2.2 rebounds F OG Anunoby , 6-7 forward: 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds F Scottie Barnes , 6-9 forward: 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists

, 6-9 forward: 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists C Pascal Siakam, 6-9 center: 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 24.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 24.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists G/F Joe Harris , 6-6 guard/forward: 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists

, 6-4 forward: 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 30.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-10 forward: 30.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists C Nic Claxton, 6-11 center: 11.7 points, 8.5 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Raptors as of Friday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 223.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Raptors currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 9th in the league in defensive rating.

The Nets currently rank 12th in the league in offensive rating and 13th in the league in defensive rating.

Toronto is 60-46 all-time against Brooklyn.

The Nets are currently averaging 111.6 points per game this season, 18th in the NBA, and the Raptors are allowing an average of 109.3 points per game to their opponents, 7th in the NBA.

