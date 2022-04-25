How To Watch Raptors At 76ers Game 5 On Monday

The Toronto Raptors avoided elimination on Saturday by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 110-102. While they still face a big 3-1 deficit in this series, the Raptors now have a little momentum heading into Game 5.

In Game 4 on Saturday, the Raptors’ defense finally stepped up, holding the 76ers to a series-low 102 total points and they finally found a way to limit Tyrese Maxey, as the second-year guard that had been destroying Toronto only went for 11 points on 4-12 shooting.

For the Raptors, Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. stepped up with a combined 58 points in the win and they truly were the only two means of offense for Toronto in this game.

On the other side of things, the 76ers struggle offensively for the first-time in this series and they never seemed comfortable in Game 4.

Now, heading back home for Game 5, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to close out this first-round series in front of their home fans.

Can the Sixers punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the fourth-time in the last five years?

Here's how to watch Monday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers

WHO : Toronto Raptors (1-3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3-1)

: Toronto Raptors (1-3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) WHAT : First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (76ers lead 3-1)

: First Round Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 5 (76ers lead 3-1) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 25

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 25 WHERE : Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Raptors vs. 76ers

The Raptors and 76ers faced off four times during the regular season with Toronto winning three games by an average of 5.3 points.

The 76ers finished the regular season ranking eighth in points allowed per game (107.3), while the Raptors finished the regular season ranking seventh in points allowed per game (107.1).

Philadelphia is 26-17 at home this season, Toronto is 24-19 on the road, including the postseason.

Since the trade deadline (February 10), the Philadelphia 76ers lead the league in free-throws made and attempted per game.

What Happened In Game 4?

April 23, 2022 - Raptors 110, 76ers 102

The Toronto Raptors kept their season alive on Saturday, picking up a 110-102 victory at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. As a team, the Raptors stepped up defensively and they not only outrebounded the 76ers 46-41, but they outscored the Sixers 42-38 in the paint. Pascal Siakam finished with a game-high 34 points for Toronto.

Key Stats From Game 4:

The 76ers shot 13-31 (41.9%) from the three-point line, as the Raptors shot 8-34 (23.5%) from deep.

The Raptors turned the ball over 11 times, resulting in 3 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia turned the ball over 16 times, resulting in 22 points for Toronto.

Philadelphia recorded 24 assists on a total of 34 made shots (70.6%), whereas Toronto recorded 19 assists on 37 made shots (51.4%).

Latest Injury News:

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

76ers: Charles Bassey (shoulder) - OUT, Joel Embiid (thumb) - AVAILABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED RAPTORS STARTERS:

G Fred VanVleet (Q) , 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 6.7 assists

, 6-1 guard: 20.3 points, 6.7 assists G Gary Trent Jr. , 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds F OG Anunoby , 6-7 forward: 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds F Scottie Barnes , 6-9 forward: 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-9 forward: 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists F/C Pascal Siakam, 6-9 forward/center: 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists G Tyrese Maxey , 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 17.5 points, 4.3 assists G/F Danny Green , 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds F Tobias Harris , 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 7-point favorites over the Raptors as of Monday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 209.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Philadelphia 76ers have made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, but they have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal (1999-00) to lead the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game.

Toronto is 34-5 this season when they score at least 110 points, Philadelphia is 40-6, including the postseason.

The 76ers are 10-8 all-time in the playoffs against the Raptors, including this series.

Related stories on NBA basketball