How To Watch Jazz At Mavericks Game 2 On Monday

The Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks 99-93 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series and now, Dallas finds themselves in trouble as they look to avoid going down 0-2 in this series, potentially without Luka Doncic.

After suffering a calf strain in their regular season finale, Doncic sat out Game 1 on Saturday and is highly questionable for Game 2.

On Sunday, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd talked to the media and said that Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day and that while it is definitely a “plus” to see him practicing in some capacity, Doncic is still being evaluated day-to-day.

With Luka Doncic out, the Mavericks actually played well, but they were unable to stop Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in Game 1.

Mitchell finished with a game-high 32 points on 10-29 shooting and Bojan Bogdanovic had a good showing for Utah, scoring 26 points on 11-20 shooting.

As a team, Utah shot just 7-22 from three-point range (31.8%) and narrowly escaped Game 1 with a victory.

Can the Mavericks bounce back in Game 2 to even up this series before heading to Utah for Game 3?

How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

WHO : Utah Jazz (1-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-1)

: Utah Jazz (1-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-1) WHAT : First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 2 (Jazz lead 1-0)

: First Round Western Conference Playoffs - Game 2 (Jazz lead 1-0) WHEN : 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 18

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 18 WHERE : American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV : NBA TV

Key Stats & Facts For Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz and Mavericks faced off four times during the regular season with the two teams each winning two games at home.

The Mavericks finished the regular season ranking second in points allowed per game (104.7), while the Jazz finished the regular season ranking seventh in points per game (113.6).

Dallas is 29-13 at home this season, compared to Utah being 21-21 on the road, including this postseason.

Without Luka Doncic this season, the Mavericks have posted an 8-10 record overall, with just two wins coming against a team that finished the regular season as the 10-seed or better in their respective conference.

What Happened In Game 1?

April 16, 2022 - Jazz 99, Mavericks 93

In Game 1, the Jazz outscored the Mavericks 50-36 in the paint. Utah also outrebounded Dallas 53-34 and they had six more offensive rebounds than the Mavericks. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic combined for 58 points for the Jazz and Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson combined for 46 points for the Mavericks.

Key Stats From Game 1:

Dallas went 26-34 (76.5%) from the free-throw line, as Utah went 20-23 (87%).

The Mavericks turned the ball over 7 times, resulting in 14 points for the Jazz. Utah turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 14 points for Dallas.

Utah recorded 15 assists on a total of 36 made shots (41.7%), whereas Dallas recorded 17 assists on 29 made shots (58.6%).

Latest Injury News:

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (ankle/foot) - OUT,

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT, Frank Ntilikina (illness) - OUT, Luka Doncic (calf) - DOUBTFUL

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED JAZZ STARTERS:

G Mike Conley , 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 13.7 points, 5.3 assists G Donovan Mitchell , 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-1 guard: 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists F Bojan Bogdanovic , 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds C Rudy Gobert, 7-1 center: 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Spencer Dinwiddie , 6-5 guard: 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists

, 6-5 guard: 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Jazz are currently 5-point favorites over the Mavericks as of Monday morning.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 205.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Dallas Mavericks have not won a playoff series since they went on to win their only title in franchise history in 2011.

Reigning Sixth-Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has continued to be one of the best bench scorers in the NBA, as the Jazz guard led the league in bench points during the regular season with 1,244 total points scored off-the-bench.

Utah is 33-11 this season when they make at least 15 three-pointers.

The Jazz are 4-6 all-time against the Mavericks in the playoffs, including this year. Dallas is 2-0 in playoff series against Utah.

