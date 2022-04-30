Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Eliminated The Timberwolves

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies advanced the second-round of the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6. The Grizzlies are now headed to California to play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 114-106 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening at Target Center.

The win for the Grizzlies advances them to the second-round of the playoffs, while the Timberwolves head home for the 2022 offseason.

After the win, Morant sent out a message about the team from his Twitter account.

Morant's tweet said: "preached all year how deep our team is & it showed in this series. big time performances from a lot of guys to get it done"

The Grizzlies are a young team, but they finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, which gave them a better record than veteran-led teams like the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

Last season, the Grizzlies snuck into the playoffs as the eighth seed, but they lost in just five games to the Jazz.

This season, they are now headed to the second-round where they will face off with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors.

The series will begin on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, California.

