You Will Not Believe What Ja Morant's Dad Said About His Son
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies advanced to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs on Friday evening at Target Center in Minneapolis.
They knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106 to close the series out at 4-2 in Game 6.
The Grizzlies will now take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors with the series beginning at Chase Center in California on Sunday afternoon.
After the big win, Morant's dad went viral for a hilarious quote he said about his son.
"Ja played like trash," Morant's dad said of his son when asked how he played in the series.
Morant then quote tweeted the tweet with some comedy of his own.
In Game 6, he had 17 points and 11 assists, but shot an atrocious 4/14 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range.
The Grizzlies are a young team who made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed last year, but they lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz in just five games.
This year, they finished as the second seed and were heavy betting favorite to win their first-round series.
They are now underdogs to beat the Warriors.
