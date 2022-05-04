Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About Ja Morant

Ja Morant had 47 points in Game 2 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriros on Tuesday evening. Patrick Beverley (Minnesota Timberwolves) sent out a tweet about Morant's performance on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors by a score of 106-101 to take Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The Warriros won a thriller on Sunday afternoon Memphis, which had given them a 1-0 lead in the series.

The win for the Grizzlies was huge, because the next two games are in California at the Chase Center and they avoided an 0-2 hole in the series.

Morant exploded for 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win.

In the first-round, the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about how Morant never scored that many points during their series.

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and outside of his rookie season he has had the Grizzlies the playoffs each of the last two years.

He started in the All-Star game this season, and the Grizzlies finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had been to five straight NBA Finals (and won three titles), before missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

This is their first time in the playoffs since they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

