Is Ja More Popular Than Steph? This Stat Will Blow Your Mind

Ja Morant's highlights have generated the most views on social media out of any player in the NBA during the playoffs. Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a second-round series with the Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant and the young Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best surprises of the 2022 NBA season.

They made the NBA Playoffs last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and lost to the Utah Jazz in just five games in the first-round.

However, this season they broke out into becoming one of the elite teams in the entire NBA.

Morant started in the All-Star Game, and the Grizzlies finished with the second best record in the Western Conference.

In the first-round of the playoffs, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games and Morant had arguably the best dunk of the NBA season.

According to Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com, Morant has generated the most views on social media out of any player in the NBA during the playoffs.

In fact, he is in first place by a long shot compared to his fellow peers.

Morant generated over 149 million views, while the next closest player was Steph Curry who generated 88 million views.

The Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series, and it's tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 being played in San Francisco at Chase Center on Saturday night.

