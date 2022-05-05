Ja Morant Joined This List With Only LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

Ja Morant is now tied with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for the most 45+ point games in the NBA Playoffs before turning 23-years-old. The Memphis Grizzlies are in a second-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriros by a score of 106-101 on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

Ja Morant exploded for 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the big win.

According to StatMuse, Morant joined a list with only LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players to score 45+ points in two playoff games before turning 23-years-old.

Any list with only Bryant and James on it is something very special considering they are arguably two of the ten best players to ever play in the NBA.

The win for the Grizzlies was also massive, because of the fact that they will now go to Golden State for Games 3 and 4 with the series tied up as opposed to being in an 0-2 hole.

The Grizzlies are a very young team, but they made the playoffs last year, and they also finished the regular season this year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

