Ja Morant Tweets Viral Photo After Grizzlies Eliminate Timberwolves

VIRAL: Ja Morant Tweets Photo After Grizzlies Eliminate Timberwolves

Ja Morant tweeted out a photo that went viral after the Memphis Grizzlies eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will now face the Golden State Warriros in the second-round of the playoffs.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. 

The 114-106 win clinched the series for the Grizzlies (4-2) and they will now head to California to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon for their second-round playoff series.  

After the win, Morant sent out a tweet with a photo that has gone viral on Twitter.  

The Grizzlies are a young team, but they made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed last season and finished this year as the second seed.  

They had such a good regular season that they will have home court advantage against the Warriors. 

The first game of the series will be played on Sunday afternoon at home in Tennessee. 

As for the Timberwolves, they enter into the 2022 offseason after a strong season that saw them make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 when they had Jimmy Butler. 

They have a young core that is one of the most talented big-threes in all of the NBA with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. 

