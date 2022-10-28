Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game

On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan for the second straight game.

The two teams played on Wednesday night, and the Hawks won by a score of 118-113.

In the game on Wednesday, Jaden Ivey did not play due to an illness, and he is listed as questionable for the game on Friday.

Underdog NBA: "Jaden Ivey (illness) listed questionable for Friday."

Ivey was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Purdue, and he is off to a solid start in the NBA.

He is averaging 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest in his first four games.

However, the Pistons are off to a slow start.

They are just 1-4 in their first five games of the season.

Last season, they were one of the worst teams in the entire NBA (14th seed in the Eastern Conference), but they have a roster that has potential.

In 2021, they selected Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick, and over the offseason, they picked up veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

There is a case to be made that they could compete for the ninth or tenth seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

As for the Hawks, they enter the night with a 3-1 record in their first four games of the season.

All-Star point guard Trae Young is averaging 27.8 points and 10.2 assists per contest.

Last season, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

