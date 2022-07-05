James Harden's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

NBA All-Star James Harden sent out a tweet with four photos, and the post has over 22,000 likes in ten hours.

Harden is currently a free agent after opening last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets traded him at the trading deadline in a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons too Brooklyn.

Harden and All-Star Joel Embiid form one of the best duos in the league, and they made it to the second-round of the playoffs.

However, they lost in six games to the Miami Heat.

The expectation is that Harden is staying with Philadelphia, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski they could agree on a new deal very soon.



Related stories on NBA basketball