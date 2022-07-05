Skip to main content
James Harden's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

James Harden's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

James Harden sent out a tweet with four photos, and the post is going viral on Twitter. Harden played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers last season.

James Harden sent out a tweet with four photos, and the post is going viral on Twitter. Harden played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers last season.

NBA All-Star James Harden sent out a tweet with four photos, and the post has over 22,000 likes in ten hours.  

Harden is currently a free agent after opening last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.  

The Nets traded him at the trading deadline in a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons too Brooklyn. 

Harden and All-Star Joel Embiid form one of the best duos in the league, and they made it to the second-round of the playoffs.

However, they lost in six games to the Miami Heat.  

The expectation is that Harden is staying with Philadelphia, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski they could agree on a new deal very soon. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18218870_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16535916_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17987499_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign T.J. Warren

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16954399_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Do Not Want To Trade Joe Harris

By Brett Siegel10 hours ago
USATSI_9345033_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Tweet On Monday

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_16965889_168388303_lowres
Betting

Current Favorite For Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next Season

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_16072179_168388303_lowres
News

Two 2018 First-Round Picks Sign With New Team

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_16528127_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_18119015_168388303_lowres
News

Trades NBA Fans Still Want To See In Midst Of Free Agency

By Brett Siegel18 hours ago