Jaylen Brown Posted To His Instagram Story After The Celtics Beat The Nets
The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 116-112 on Monday night at Barclays Center in New York, and the win completed the four-game sweep.
After the game, Jaylen Brown posted photos to his Instagram story, and one of them was a photo of him and Durant.
The Celtics will now advance to the second-round of the playoffs where they will play either the Chicago Bulls or the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have a 3-1 series lead with Game 5 being played in Wisconsin, so they are the more likely the opponent for the Celtics.
As for the Nets, they now go into an offseason with a lot of questions.
The franchise has two superstars in Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they will need to figure out who the supporting cast is going to be going forward.
They also have Ben Simmons, who did not play in a game the entire season.
Meanwhile, head coach Steve Nash might find himself on the hot seat, or even fired based on the way the team finished the season and played in the playoffs.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.