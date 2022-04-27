Jaylen Brown Posted To His Instagram Story After The Celtics Beat The Nets

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 on Monday night in Brooklyn to complete their sweep.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 116-112 on Monday night at Barclays Center in New York, and the win completed the four-game sweep.

After the game, Jaylen Brown posted photos to his Instagram story, and one of them was a photo of him and Durant.

Jaylen Brown's Instagram Story

The Celtics will now advance to the second-round of the playoffs where they will play either the Chicago Bulls or the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have a 3-1 series lead with Game 5 being played in Wisconsin, so they are the more likely the opponent for the Celtics.

As for the Nets, they now go into an offseason with a lot of questions.

The franchise has two superstars in Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they will need to figure out who the supporting cast is going to be going forward.

They also have Ben Simmons, who did not play in a game the entire season.

Meanwhile, head coach Steve Nash might find himself on the hot seat, or even fired based on the way the team finished the season and played in the playoffs.

