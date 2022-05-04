Skip to main content

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After The Celtics Won Game 2

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2.

The Boston Celtics crushed the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 109-86 in Massachusetts on Tuesday evening to tie up their second-round playoff series at 1-1. 

Jaylen Brown went off for 30 points, five rebounds and six assists and after the big win he met with the media.  

The win was huge, because the next two games for the Celtics will be on the road so they avoided going into an 0-2 hole.  

Instead, the series is back to even, so the pressure turns back to the Bucks, who will have to protect their home court. 

Last season, the Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs, but they finished this season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs this season. 

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season in six games against the Phoenix Suns, and the title was the first of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career. 

This season, they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference and they crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games in their first-round series. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After The Celtics Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16840693_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After The Celtics Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17015028_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Said After The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors In Game 2

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_10105830_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost Game 2

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said After Flipping Off Memphis Fans

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18192149_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch 76ers at Heat Game 2 on Wednesday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_18193285_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Suns Game 2 on Wednesday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago