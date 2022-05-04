Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After The Celtics Won Game 2

Jaylen Brown met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2.

The Boston Celtics crushed the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 109-86 in Massachusetts on Tuesday evening to tie up their second-round playoff series at 1-1.

Jaylen Brown went off for 30 points, five rebounds and six assists and after the big win he met with the media.

The win was huge, because the next two games for the Celtics will be on the road so they avoided going into an 0-2 hole.

Instead, the series is back to even, so the pressure turns back to the Bucks, who will have to protect their home court.

Last season, the Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs, but they finished this season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs this season.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season in six games against the Phoenix Suns, and the title was the first of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career.

This season, they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference and they crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games in their first-round series.

Related stories on NBA basketball