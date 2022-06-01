Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About The Warriors Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown met with the media on Wednesday, and he spoke about the Golden State Warriors. The Boston Celtics will play the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in California.

The former All-Star spoke about his familiarity with the Warriors since he played his college basketball at the University of California, Berkley.

"Being here at Cal, at Berkley, going to a lot of games," Brown said of his time at Cal seeing the Warriors. "Being on the floor, Nick Kerr was my teammate, which was Steve Kerr's son."

Brown averaged 14.6 points per game during his one season at Cal, and then he went on to be the third overall pick by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He has already been to the Conference Finals four times, and this is his first time going to the NBA Finals.

