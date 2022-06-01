Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Reveals Something Interesting Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown met with the media on Wednesday, and he spoke about the Golden State Warriors. The Boston Celtics will play the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in California.

The Boston Celtics will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in California, and on Wednesday star forward Jaylen Brown met with the media. 

The former All-Star spoke about his familiarity with the Warriors since he played his college basketball at the University of California, Berkley. 

"Being here at Cal, at Berkley, going to a lot of games," Brown said of his time at Cal seeing the Warriors. "Being on the floor, Nick Kerr was my teammate, which was Steve Kerr's son."  

Brown averaged 14.6 points per game during his one season at Cal, and then he went on to be the third overall pick by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft. 

He has already been to the Conference Finals four times, and this is his first time going to the NBA Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15862230_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About The Warriors Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18391633_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steve Kerr Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18017338_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Major Reflection Before Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16988405_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18060010_168388303_lowres
Rumors

New York Knicks' Options At Point Guard In Offseason

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_10878374_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Shocking Injury Report For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18365001_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About Making All-Defensive Second Team

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_13421096_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Was Spotted At Dallas Wings-Los Angeles Sparks game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago