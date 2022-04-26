Here's What Jayson Tatum Put On His Instagram Story After The Celtics Won Game 4

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 to sweep the series and advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics played Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at Barclays Center in New York City on Monday evening, and the Celtics won the game by a score of 116-112.

The win officially sweeps the Nets 4-0 in the series, and advances the Celtics to the second-round of the playoffs.

The series had been expected to be one of the all-timers, but instead the Celtics are the first team in the playoffs to get to the second-round, while the Nets are the only team in the playoffs to be swept in the first-round.

After the win, All-Star Jayson Tatum posted to his Instagram story.

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story

The Celtics will now move on to play the winner of the series between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have a 3-1 lead in that series, so they will likely be the team meeting them in the second-round.

A case could be made that the winner of that series will be the team who ultimately makes it out of the Eastern Conference to the NBA Finals.

As for the Nets, they are now headed into an off-season with a lot of questions that surround the franchise.

