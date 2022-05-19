Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 2

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are back in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has not missed any games during the NBA Playoffs, and he is not on the injury report for Game 2.

NBA's official injury report

In the second-round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tatum took a hard foul after a dunk and was clearly in pain in his wrist.

After the game (Game 3), he had alluded to it being something that he has been dealing with for a while.

In Game 5 of that series he dropped 46 points in a win on the road to avoid elimination, so clearly he has been able to play through any issues.

In Game 1 against the Heat, the Celtics lost to fall into an 0-1 hole, but Tatum did have 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

