Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After The Celtics Won Game 2

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday afternoon on their home court to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the huge letdown loss, they roared back in Game 2 on Tuesday evening to beat the Bucks by a score of 109-86.

Jayson Tatum went off for 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the win and postgame he met with the media.

The Celtics had been riding high after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs last week.

The shocking sweep was so impressive because of the fact that the Nets are led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Yet, the Bucks came in and took away that momentum right away in Game 1.

The win in Game 2 for the Celtics was massive, because the next two games are in Milwaukee and the series is tied up at 1-1 instead of the Celtics being in an 0-2 hole.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Title, while the Celtics lost in the first-round.

The Bucks finished the regular season as the third seed and the Celtics finished as the second seed (which gives them home court advantage).

