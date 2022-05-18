Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 1

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat by a score of 118-107 on Tuesday evening in Florida, and after the game All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media.

"I gotta lead better" Tatum said. "I gotta play better, especially in those moments, and I'm just looking forward to responding next game."

Tatum finished his night with 29 points, eight rebound and six assists in 44 minutes of action.

The Celtics had come into the series with a lot of momentum as they beat the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round in a sweep, and then beat the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second-round on Sunday afternoon.

The Heat had been off since last Friday (they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round), while the Celtics only had Monday off before the game.

The Celtics now trail the series 1-0, and Game 2 will be played back in Florida on Thursday night.

