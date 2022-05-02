Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After The Celtics Lost Game 1 To The Bucks

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics faced off in Game 1 of their second-round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and the Bucks won the game by a score of 101-89.

The win gives the Bucks a 1-0 series lead, and Game 2 will be back in Boston on Tuesday evening.

After the loss, All-Star Jayson Tatum met with the media.

Tatum and the Celtics had been riding high after their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics swept the Nets 4-0, and their dominance was a huge shock to the rest of the NBA, because the Nets have superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

None of the games were a blowout, but the Celtics either made a comeback or made the right plays down the stretch to hold off a Nets comeback.

As for the Bucks, they crushed their first-round opponent as well when they beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games.

In their series, the Bucks did blowout the Bulls in several games.

Even more impressive about their first-round series and their win over the Celtics; they have been playing without Khris Middleton since Game 2 of the first-round due to a knee injury.

Related stories on NBA basketball