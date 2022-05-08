Jayson Tatum Speaks On Wrist Injury After Game 3
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks played a thriller on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin, and the Bucks won the game 103-101 to take a 2-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.
During the game, Jayson Tatum thew down a massive dunk, but took a hard fall and appeared to be in pain.
After the game, Tatum was asked about his wrist when he met with the media.
"It's something I've been dealing with for probably like two months now," Tatum said of his wrist. "It wasn't anything abnormal, when I fall on it, it bothers me, but nothing that I haven't been dealing with the last couple months."
The All-Star forward finished the game with ten points on just 4/19 shooting from the field.
However, he did have four blocks and one steal on the defensive end.
Game 4 will be played back in Wisconsin on Monday night before the teams head back to Boston for Game 5.
