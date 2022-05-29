Is Jimmy Butler Playing In Game 7?
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Florida on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their best player Jimmy Butler available.
The All-Star shooting guard exited Game 3, and did not play the entire second half.
However, he has appeared in every single game since, and he is not on the injury report for the pivotal Game 7.
The series has seen many different swings in momentum as the Celtics had a 3-2 lead in Game 6, and could have advanced to the NBA Finals with a win on Friday night.
However, Butler exploded for 47 points to give the Heat a win and force a Game 7 back on their home floor.
The winner of the series will go to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
If the Heat win, it'll be their second time in the Finals in four years.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.