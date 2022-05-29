Is Jimmy Butler Playing In Game 7?

Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in Florida.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Florida on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their best player Jimmy Butler available.

The All-Star shooting guard exited Game 3, and did not play the entire second half.

However, he has appeared in every single game since, and he is not on the injury report for the pivotal Game 7.

NBA's official injury report

The series has seen many different swings in momentum as the Celtics had a 3-2 lead in Game 6, and could have advanced to the NBA Finals with a win on Friday night.

However, Butler exploded for 47 points to give the Heat a win and force a Game 7 back on their home floor.

The winner of the series will go to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.

If the Heat win, it'll be their second time in the Finals in four years.

