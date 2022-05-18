Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 1

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 1.

The Miami Heat took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics by a score of 118-107 on Tuesday night in Florida.

Therefore, the Heat now take a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 taking place back in Florida on Thursday night.

After the big win, All-Star guard Jimmy Butler met with the media.

Butler finished the game with 41 points, five rebounds and nine assists, and he also had three steals and four blocks on the defensive end.

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.

In Game 1 (and several other games in the playoffs), the Heat had been playing without their star point guard Kyle Lowry.

Butler has taken over not only the scoring responsibilities, but also the play-making.

He is now in his third season with the Heat, and they have made the NBA Playoffs every single season (this is their second time being in the Conference Finals in three seasons).

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball