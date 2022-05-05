Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Won Game 2
The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 119-103 on Wednesday night in Florida to advance to 2-0 in their second-round playoff series.
The next two games will be in Philadelphia, but all of the pressure is on the 76ers to not go back to Miami in a 3-1 hole, or even worse get swept and not have a Game 5.
Jimmy Butler went off for 22 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in the win on Wednesday, and afterwards he met with the media.
This is Butler's third season with Miami, and in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise (he signed there in the summer of 2019) they have made the playoffs.
In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and last season they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round.
This season, they finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs in five games.
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.