Skip to main content

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Won Game 2

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2.

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 119-103 on Wednesday night in Florida to advance to 2-0 in their second-round playoff series. 

The next two games will be in Philadelphia, but all of the pressure is on the 76ers to not go back to Miami in a 3-1 hole, or even worse get swept and not have a Game 5. 

Jimmy Butler went off for 22 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in the win on Wednesday, and afterwards he met with the media.  

This is Butler's third season with Miami, and in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise (he signed there in the summer of 2019) they have made the playoffs. 

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and last season they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round. 

This season, they finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs in five games. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17693331_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_14088899_168388303_lowres
News

Latest Updates Regarding Sacramento Kings' Coaching Search

By Brett Siegel7 minutes ago
USATSI_18206285_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Luka Doncic Had To Be Held Back From A Heckling Suns Fan

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18111043_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: You Won't Believe This Viral Move That Luka Doncic Had In Game 2

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17927552_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17939364_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17110341_168388303_lowres
News

Top-10 NBA Players 24-Years-Old Or Younger: Post 2021-22 Season Edition

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant Get Booed In Greece

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_15356240_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Devin Booker SHUTS DOWN Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago