Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Won Game 2

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2.

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 119-103 on Wednesday night in Florida to advance to 2-0 in their second-round playoff series.

The next two games will be in Philadelphia, but all of the pressure is on the 76ers to not go back to Miami in a 3-1 hole, or even worse get swept and not have a Game 5.

Jimmy Butler went off for 22 points, six rebounds and 12 assists in the win on Wednesday, and afterwards he met with the media.

This is Butler's third season with Miami, and in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise (he signed there in the summer of 2019) they have made the playoffs.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and last season they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round.

This season, they finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs in five games.

