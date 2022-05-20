Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After Game 2
The Miami Heat got blown out by the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night in Florida.
After the game, All-Star guard Jimmy Butler met with the media.
"They whipped our tail on our home floor," Butler said after the game.
The Heat won the first game of the series by a score of 118-107 on Tuesday night in Florida, so the series is now tied up at 1-1 with the two teams heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
The Celtics did their job by getting a game on the road, so the Heat will have to dot he same to avoid fall into a 3-1 hole.
The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble in Disney World, and the Heat won that series.
However, the Heat lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
