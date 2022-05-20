Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After Game 2

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat lost Game 2 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Miami Heat got blown out by the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 127-102 on Thursday night in Florida.   

After the game, All-Star guard Jimmy Butler met with the media.  

"They whipped our tail on our home floor," Butler said after the game. 

The Heat won the first game of the series by a score of 118-107 on Tuesday night in Florida, so the series is now tied up at 1-1 with the two teams heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.  

The Celtics did their job by getting a game on the road, so the Heat will have to dot he same to avoid fall into a 3-1 hole.  

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble in Disney World, and the Heat won that series. 

However, the Heat lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18255907_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Bold Quote After Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17441244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18146556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18299522_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 2 on Friday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ankle Breaker Of The Entire Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Heat Could Reportedly Trade This Star

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_6328300_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted During Game 2

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Who The Public Is Taking In Game 2

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18192148_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 2

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago