Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 4

Jimmy Butler met with the media after the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat got blown out by the Boston Celtics by a score of 102-82, which now has the series tied up at 2-2 heading back to Florida for Game 5. 

Jimmy Butler finished the loss with six points, seven rebounds and one assist and after the game he met with the media. 

The series has been a total back and forth as the Heat won the first game, the Celtics blew out the Heat in the second game and the Heat had a big win on the road in Game 3. 

The Heat are the first seed in the east, and the Celtics are the second seed so both teams had excellent seasons. 

The two teams also faced off in the Conference Finals in 2020 in the bubble in Orlando, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals. 

However, they lost to LeBron James and the  Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the title. 

