Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 4
The Miami Heat got blown out by the Boston Celtics by a score of 102-82, which now has the series tied up at 2-2 heading back to Florida for Game 5.
Jimmy Butler finished the loss with six points, seven rebounds and one assist and after the game he met with the media.
The series has been a total back and forth as the Heat won the first game, the Celtics blew out the Heat in the second game and the Heat had a big win on the road in Game 3.
The Heat are the first seed in the east, and the Celtics are the second seed so both teams had excellent seasons.
The two teams also faced off in the Conference Finals in 2020 in the bubble in Orlando, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals.
However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the title.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.