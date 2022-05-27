Joel Embiid Has A Question About The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Series

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers sent out an intriguing tweet about the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening. The Celtics beat the Heat to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are in the middle of the Eastern Conference Finals, and after the Celtics won Game 5 on Wednesday in Florida, they now have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet about the series that is going viral on Twitter.

Embiid's tweet: "Is this series over or the Heat still got a chance?"

The Heat had a 2-1 lead, but they have now lost two straight games, and Game 6 will be in Boston so they truly have their backs against the wall and are in must-win situation.

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, and the Heat won that series to make it all the way to the NBA Finals in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the championship.

Game 6 will be on Thursday evening.

