Joel Embiid Has A Question About The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Series

VIRAL: Joel Embiid Has A Question About The Miami Heat
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are in the middle of the Eastern Conference Finals, and after the Celtics won Game 5 on Wednesday in Florida, they now have a 3-2 lead in the series.
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet about the series that is going viral on Twitter.
Embiid's tweet: "Is this series over or the Heat still got a chance?"
The Heat had a 2-1 lead, but they have now lost two straight games, and Game 6 will be in Boston so they truly have their backs against the wall and are in must-win situation.
The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, and the Heat won that series to make it all the way to the NBA Finals in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.
However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the championship.
Game 6 will be on Thursday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.