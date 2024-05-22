Kahleah Copper Joins Elite WNBA Company with 37-Point Performance as Mercury Take Down Aces
Kahleah Copper continues to ball out in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury. Tuesday night, the nine-year WNBA veteran became just the second player in league history to score 35 points or more in back-to-back games, dropping 37 points in a 98-88 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.
Copper scored a game-high 37 points while shooting 15-of-23 from the floor, including five-of-nine from behind the 3-point line. This performance came just two days after she scored a career-high 38 points in an 88-85 win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.
Prior to Copper, only one other player in WNBA history had scored 35 points or more in consecutive games. Former Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage scored 53 points and 35 points in back-to-back contests in the 2018 season.
Last season, Phoenix finished with a 9-31 record but made some roster moves in the offseason, which included acquiring Copper. It's been a move that's paid off early in the year for the Mercury.
"I think I was just put in the perfect position," Copper said, per ESPN. "My offseason was big. I took pride in being a three-level scorer, but I wanted to be more consistent. Seeing this roster, and understanding this was who I wanted to play with ... It's like we've been together forever."
Through the first three games, Copper is averaging 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She's shooting an impressive 53.2% from the floor and a sizzling 52.4% from 3-point range.
Phoenix is off to a 2-1 start.
Copper has enjoyed a successful WNBA career. The former Rutgers star won a WNBA champion with the Chicago Sky and was named the Finals MVP in 2021. She's also a three-time All-Star selection.
But if Copper continues to play at this level, she'll receive serious consideration as the WNBA MVP this season.