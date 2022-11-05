Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Ankle-Breaker Is Going VIRAL

Kevin Durant's Ankle-Breaker Is Going VIRAL

Kevin Durant had an incredible move in Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
UPDATE: The Nets won the game by a score of 128-96 to improve to 3-6 on the season, and Kevin Durant finished the game with 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

As for the Wizards, they fell to 4-5 on the season.

Bradley Beal finished his night with 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. 

On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are on the road facing off with the Washington Wizards.

They have dominated the entire game, and during the first quarter, Kevin Durant had an unbelievable crossover that dropped Daniel Gafford to the ground.

Durant then hit the shot, which drew a very loud reaction from the crowd.

The play is going viral all over social media.

The kind of night the Nets are having is a good sign because they came into the night as a mess.

They were just 2-6 in their first eight games and had lost five out of their last six games.

Earlier in the week, they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, Kyrie Irving is currently suspended and Ben Simmons is injured.

Yet, they showed up in Washington, D.C. and performed at a high level.

While the Nets have not been good, Durant has been the least of their problems.

The 12-time NBA All-Star came into the evening averaging 32.5 points per contest on 52.5% shooting from the field.

Last season, they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, so this was expected to be a bounce-back season.

