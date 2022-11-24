Kevin Durant Got Dunked On

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets were in Toronto taking on the Raptors.

During the game, OG Anunoby got the ball on the fastbreak and threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant.

While it wasn't a significant poster, Durant still modestly contested the shot, and Anunoby finished the impressive dunk.

The play is getting a lot of traction on social media, and Bleacher Report's video has over 60,000 views.

Anunoby finished his night with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

However, Durant and the Nets won the game 112-98.

The 12-time NBA All-Star only finished with 12 points, but he had seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

In addition, he made NBA history, passing Kevin Garnett, for 18th on the all-time scoring list.

The Nets improved to 9-10 in their first 19 games with the win, and they are now 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road.

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and 6-4 in their last ten games.

As for the Raptors, the loss dropped them to 9-9 in their first 18 games, and they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the east.

They are now 6-2 in the eight games they have played at home and 4-6 in their last ten games.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 29 points, and Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 19 points.

The Nets will play their next game on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, while the Raptors will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.