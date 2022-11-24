Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Got Dunked On

OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets were in Toronto taking on the Raptors.

During the game, OG Anunoby got the ball on the fastbreak and threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant.

While it wasn't a significant poster, Durant still modestly contested the shot, and Anunoby finished the impressive dunk.

The play is getting a lot of traction on social media, and Bleacher Report's video has over 60,000 views. 

Anunoby finished his night with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

However, Durant and the Nets won the game 112-98.

The 12-time NBA All-Star only finished with 12 points, but he had seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

In addition, he made NBA history, passing Kevin Garnett, for 18th on the all-time scoring list.

The Nets improved to 9-10 in their first 19 games with the win, and they are now 5-6 in the 11 games they have played on the road.

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and 6-4 in their last ten games.

As for the Raptors, the loss dropped them to 9-9 in their first 18 games, and they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the east.

They are now 6-2 in the eight games they have played at home and 4-6 in their last ten games.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 29 points, and Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 19 points.

The Nets will play their next game on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, while the Raptors will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

USATSI_17364931_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18010729_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Got Dunked On

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12840987_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17692304_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted At NBA Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18107425_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets' Final Injury Report And Available Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17674955_168388303_lowres (2)
Injuries

Khris Middleton Getting Closer To Return For Milwaukee Bucks

By Brett Siegel