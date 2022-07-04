Shannon Sharpe's Viral Quote About Kevin Durant

On Monday, Shannon Sharpe went viral for something he said about Kevin Durant on FS1's Undisputed.

"KD, he's a runner, he's a track star," Sharpe said of Durant. "He's gonna run away when it gets hard.

Durant has been in the news constantly over the past few days, because on Thursday ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Nets.

Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, but the Nets have only won one playoff series in that time span (he was injured for the first season).

This past season, they got swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics, which was a historic disappointment.

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant went to the NBA Finals three straight times and won two titles with the Golden State Warriors.

Before the Warriors, he played the majority of his career for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

