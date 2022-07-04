Shannon Sharpe's Viral Quote About Kevin Durant

Skip to main content
Shannon Sharpe Is Going Viral For What He Said About Kevin Durant

On FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe had a viral quote about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Now, Durant has requested a trade from the Nets (according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski). Prior to joining the Nets, Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday, Shannon Sharpe went viral for something he said about Kevin Durant on FS1's Undisputed.  

"KD, he's a runner, he's a track star," Sharpe said of Durant. "He's gonna run away when it gets hard.   

Durant has been in the news constantly over the past few days, because on Thursday ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Nets. 

Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, but the Nets have only won one playoff series in that time span (he was injured for the first season). 

This past season, they got swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics, which was a historic disappointment. 

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant went to the NBA Finals three straight times and won two titles with the Golden State Warriors. 

Before the Warriors, he played the majority of his career for the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

