Kevin Durant's Sarcastic Tweet On Monday

On Monday, Jason Timpf of The Volume Sports sent out a tweet, and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant commented on the post.

Timpf was commenting on Twitter heckler's post about his stats in college.

Timpf: "Word of advice, brother. When you try to dunk on someone with research, don’t be lazy. I averaged double figures overall in my college career, scored 20+ a half dozen times, made an all conference team and got all of my school paid for. Have a blessed day."

Durant then wrote to Timpf: "According to twitter, you are officially soft, insecure, and an egotistical maniac for firing back at a 15 year old heckler. Goodness gracious, be a role model Jason"

Durant was obviously being sarcastic, because of the way people talk about him.

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics in a sweep, which was a huge disappointment.

Lately, Durant has been in the news constantly, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the organization on June 30.

Related stories on NBA basketball