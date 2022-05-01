Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted Before Game 1

Klay Thompson's Viral Video Tweet Before Game 1
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the playoffs, and they will now take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round with the series starting on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.
On Saturday, five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson sent out an inspirational tweet that is going viral.
Thompson had helped lead the Warriros to five straight trips to the NBA Finals, and three NBA Championships from 2015-19.
However, he spent almost 1,000 days (the past two seasons) out due to injures before returning to the floor in January.
It's no surprise that the Warriors are now back to doing great things with him back in the lineup.
In the two seasons that he missed, the Warriros missed the playoffs both times.
They are now back in the playoffs for the first time since his injury, and have won a playoff series for the first time since then as well.
Suddenly, they look exactly like the dynasty they were before he got hurt.
Thompson and superstar teammate Steph Curry are arguably the best backcourt ever, and a without question the best shooting duo the league has ever seen.
What makes them so special is that are both so unselfish of each other's individual success for the greater good of the team.
