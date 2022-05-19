Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Game 1
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night by a score of 112-87.
After the game, Thompson met with the media.
"I didn't have a filed goal in the first half, but that will never discourage me," Thompson said after the win. "I will always hunt my shot."
Thompson finished the game with 15 points, five rebound and four assists.
The Warriors now have a 1-0 lead in the series, and they will host the Mavs back in California at the Chase Center on Friday night for Game 2 of the series.
The Mavs had just played Game 7 of the second-round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Sunday night, so they had very little time to get ready for the series.
As for the Warriors, they finished their second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday, so they had a full four days to prepare.
