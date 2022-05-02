Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Won Game 1

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors picked up a 117-116 win in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

Klay Thompson hit the shot that was ultimately the game-winner, and after the big win the three-time NBA Champion met with the media.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the postseason since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to the drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row, and also won three championships over that time span.

Ironically, the two seasons that the Warriors missed the playoffs they had been without Thompson who was out due to injuries.

He returned to the lineup this season (in January) and now the Warriors are back in the playoffs.

They had been playing well before he returned, but it's definitely no coincidence they are a much better team when the five-time NBA All-Star plays.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Grizzlies will be played on Tuesday night in Tennessee.

