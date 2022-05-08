Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Ja Morant's Injury

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors blew out the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 142-112 in Game 3 on Saturday night, and while the game was the first one of the series that didn't come down to the final few minutes, there was still lots of drama.

Kyle Anderson got ejected from the game in the fourth quarter, and then Ja Morant got injured and left the game for the locker room.

There were some wondering if the play that injured Morant (Jordan Poole was guarding him) was dirty.

Morant sent out a tweet at the end of the game, but then deleted it.

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson was asked about the tweet, and laughed at the question that it could have been dirty.

"I don't even think he's strong enough to affect somebody's knee," Thompson said. "We're not out there trying to hurt people, or trying to club people in the back of the head on a fast break."

Thompson was clearly referring to Dillon Books, who got ejected in Game 2 for a flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II.

Payton II is now out for the remainder of the series due to an injury from the foul.

The Warriors have a 2-1 lead in the series, and Game 4 will be played on Monday night in California.

Related stories on NBA basketball