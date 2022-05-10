Skip to main content

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Game 4

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 101-98 on Monday night in San Francisco to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. 

Klay Thompson, who had 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal spoke to reporters after the game. 

The win for the Warriors was huge, because they will now have three chances to close out the Grizzlies, and advance to the Western Conference Finals.  

The winner of the series will face off with the winner between the second-round series of the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.  

This is the first time since the 2019 season that the Warriors have made the NBA Playoffs.  

Prior to the two-year drought from the playoffs they had made the NBA Finals five straight seasons, and won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

As for the Grizzlies, they are young, but they made the NBA Playoffs last year and finished this season as the second seed in the Western Conference. 

