Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Defending Luka Doncic

Klay Thompson spoke about defending Luka Doncic before Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in San Francisco, California.

On Tuesday, Klay Thompson met with the media and he was asked about defending Luka Doncic.

"Playing your hardest and trusting your teammates are the two keys," Thompson said when asked about the keys to defending a team with Luka Doncic.

The Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, but they are in the Conference Finals for the sixth time in just eight years.

Prior to their drought from the postseason, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that time span.

As for the Mavs, this is the first time in Luka Doncic's career that he has been out of the first-round of the playoffs.

For the franchise, it was their first time advancing past the first-round since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship.

