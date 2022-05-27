Skip to main content

Klay Thomson Has Now Done WHAT?

Klay Thompson has now made the NBA Finals six times in a row after the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 on Thursday night to win the Western Conference Finals in five games.

The win for the Warriors ends the series at 4-1, and they will now move on to the NBA Finals to face off with the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat. 

Since Klay Thompson had missed the last two seasons due to injuries, he has actually made the NBA Finals six times in row.

The Warriors had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles prior to missing the playoffs in the two seasons that Thompson had missed.   

Therefore, the Warriors are in the middle of the best dynasty since the Chicago Bulls (led by Michael Jordan) also went to the NBA Finals six times in an eight-year period.

The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Celtics and Heat is currently 3-2 in favor of the Celtics with Game 6 taking place on Thursday night. 

