Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Celtics-Nets Game 4
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening at Barclays Center, and during the game NBA star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet.
The Celtics have a 3-0 lead in the series, so a win on Monday would be a sweep for the Celtics.
The Nets will have to get a win to save their season, which is quite remarkable that a team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant is on the verge of being swept.
The two players joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, and they lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season (Game 7 on their home floor against the Milwaukee Bucks).
As for Kuzma, he just finished up his fifth season in the NBA, and has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards.
In 2020, he helped the Lakers win an NBA Title in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
He was traded to the Wizards in the summer of 2021 in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.
