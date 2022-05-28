Skip to main content

VIRAL: Kyle Lowry's Explicit Quote After Game 6

Kyle Lowry met with the media after the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 111-103 on Friday night in Massachusetts.  

After the game, Kyle Lowry met with the media, and had a hilarious quote. 

The Heat winning the game saved them from elimination, because they had come into the night trailing the series 3-2. 

The series will now head back to Florida where a Game 7 will advance the winner of the game to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the title. 

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, so they have a week of rest before Game 1 of the NBA Finals next Thursday. 

If the Heat beat the Celtics in Game 7, they will be headed to their second trip to the Finals in just four seasons (they made the 2020 NBA Finals but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers). 

