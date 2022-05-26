Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After Game 5

Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's BOLD Quote After Game 5

Kyle Lowry met with the media after the Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics now lead the series 3-2.

The Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 93-80.   

Kyle Lowry had an awful game scoring 0 points, grabbing 0 rebounds and dishing out one assist in 25 minutes of action.  

After the game, the six-time NBA All-Star met with the media. 

"I gotta play better, I'm playing terrible," Lowry said after the tough loss. "It is what it is. I'm out there, so I gotta do a better job." 

The Heat now trail the series 3-2, so the Celtics can win the entire series in Game 6 back in Boston.   

After Game 3, the Heat had a 2-1 lead, but the Celtics were able to regain the momentum in the last two games of the series.  

Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring since Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks. 

He has missed several games in each of the three playoff series that the Heat have been in.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

