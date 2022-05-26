Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After Game 5

Kyle Lowry met with the media after the Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics now lead the series 3-2.

The Miami Heat lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 93-80.

Kyle Lowry had an awful game scoring 0 points, grabbing 0 rebounds and dishing out one assist in 25 minutes of action.

After the game, the six-time NBA All-Star met with the media.

"I gotta play better, I'm playing terrible," Lowry said after the tough loss. "It is what it is. I'm out there, so I gotta do a better job."

The Heat now trail the series 3-2, so the Celtics can win the entire series in Game 6 back in Boston.

After Game 3, the Heat had a 2-1 lead, but the Celtics were able to regain the momentum in the last two games of the series.

Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring since Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks.

He has missed several games in each of the three playoff series that the Heat have been in.

