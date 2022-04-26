Kyrie Irving Was Asked About His Future With The Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 4 of their first-round playoff series to the Boston Celtics, which means that their season is over. Postgame, he was asked about his future with the organization.

The Brooklyn Nets officially had their season end in a sweep from the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday night at Barclays Center in New York City.

The Celtics won the game 116-112, and while no game was a blowout, the Celtics were by far and away the more superior team the entire series.

Kyrie Irving used to play for the Celtics prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, and after the game he was asked about his future in Brooklyn.

"In terms of my extension, I don't really plan on going anywhere," Irving said after Game 4. "This is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years, and I'm just looking forward to the summer and building with out guys here."

Irving was the first overall pick in 2011 out of Duke, and in 2016 helped LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win an NBA Title.

With Boston and Brooklyn, he has never been able to get out of the second-round of the playoffs.

The Celtics will move on to play the winner of the series between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

Related stories on NBA basketball