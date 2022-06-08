Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are now facing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving's Instagram story on Wednesday 

Kyrie Irving's Instagram story on Wednesday 

The Nets have been off for over a month as they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics back in April.  

They had been seen as a team who should have made the NBA Finals, but they ended up winning zero playoff games in 2022.  

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics did make the Finals, and they are playing Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden in Boston. 

Irving played two season with the Celtics prior to signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17267833_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Comments Have Gone Absolutely Viral

By Ben Stinar57 seconds ago
USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Epic Answer To Question From A Radio Host About Getting Swept

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

NBA Finals Game 3: Most Recent Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17227122_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Possible Trade Destinations For Kings Center Richaun Holmes

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_15572379_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Revealed Something Awesome Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Miami?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_12036772_168388303_lowres
News

Bill Belichick's Viral Quote About The Boston Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Very Important Player Still Remains On Warriors Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago