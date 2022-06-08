Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving posted a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are now facing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving's Instagram story on Wednesday

The Nets have been off for over a month as they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics back in April.

They had been seen as a team who should have made the NBA Finals, but they ended up winning zero playoff games in 2022.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics did make the Finals, and they are playing Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden in Boston.

Irving played two season with the Celtics prior to signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019.

