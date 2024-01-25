LaMelo Ball Fined $2,000 By NBA After Hornets-Pistons Game

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

The game was close, but the Pistons pulled away in the fourth quarter and won by a score of 113-106.

LaMelo Ball finished his night with 17 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 6/21 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

Following the game, the NBA announced that Ball had been fined $2,000.

Via NBA Official: "CHA’s LaMelo Ball was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for https://nba.com/watch/video/pistons-vs-hornets-1-24-2024… on Jan. 24 vs. DET."

Ball is averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 21 games.

With the loss, the Hornets dropped to 10-32 in their first 42 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games and 5-18 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from North Carolina.

Following the Pistons, the Hornets will now host the Houston Rockets on Friday evening.

As for the Pistons, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference and improved to 5-39 in their first 44 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games and 3-20 in 23 games at home.

Following the Hornets, the Pistons will remain at home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Saturday.