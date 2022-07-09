Viral Photo Of LeBron James On Friday
A photo of LeBron James at NBA Summer League is going viral. James is entering his fifth season with Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time NBA Champion has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron James was seen at NBA Summer League on Friday, and a photo of him is going viral on Twitter.
Mike Vigil tweeted out the photo of James and wrote: "Lebron, a billionaire, packing a ziplock bag of his own snacks from home at summer league is amazing."
James led the Lakers to the NBA Championship in 2020, but they lost in the first-round of the playoffs in 2021 and missed the playoffs all together last season.
