Viral Photo Of LeBron James On Friday

LeBron James was seen at NBA Summer League on Friday, and a photo of him is going viral on Twitter.

Mike Vigil tweeted out the photo of James and wrote: "Lebron, a billionaire, packing a ziplock bag of his own snacks from home at summer league is amazing."

James is entering his fifth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

James led the Lakers to the NBA Championship in 2020, but they lost in the first-round of the playoffs in 2021 and missed the playoffs all together last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball